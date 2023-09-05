Vanessa Bryant Shares Photo of Daughters with Beyoncé aka ‘Auntie BB’

Vanessa Bryant, the late Kobe Bryant’s wife, went to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert with her daughters and shared sweet glimpses on social media.



Beyoncé, Bianka, and Capri are all wearing silver suits in a lovely photo posted to Instagram on September 3 in tribute to Queen Bey, whom Vanessa affectionately referred to as "Auntie BB."

Beyoncé was seen performing on stage in other videos that the late Kobe Bryant's wife uploaded.

Vanessa captioned a post by saying, "B shutting LA down," and later added in another, "B always bringing the best vibes and next-level performances. Love you B."

She provided other hints about the night besides these. As well as mother-daughter selfies of her and her daughters dancing the night away, Vanessa also shared photos of herself and the girls with Jay-Z.

Additionally, they just attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performance at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium. Bianka actually received the singer's fabled hat during the performance of "22."

The Los Angeles Dodgers held "Laker Night" at their stadium on Friday, and all of the Bryant girls were present.

Natalia had the privilege of delivering the opening pitch to star outfielder Mookie Betts, who was wearing his father's 24 jerseys over his regular gear for the occasion.