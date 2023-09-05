Kanye West appears in 'reflective mode' as he spotted without wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West appeared to be in a ‘reflective mode as he was photographed without his new wife, Bianca Censori.

The 46-year-old rapper was seen at Dublin Airport, awaiting his private jet to the Electric Picnic Festival on Saturday, where he was set to watch his friend Steve Lacy perform.

In the images, he maintained a low profile with a black scarf around his head, complemented by a matching coat and dark pants. Notably, his wife Bianca did not accompany him on this trip. Body language expert Judi James suggests that Kanye might be feeling the absence of his wife.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Judi said: "Kanye is clearly in reflective mode here. His eye-gaze looks thoughtful and the way he holds his headscarf close to his mouth makes him appear tense or anxious as it resembles the kind of self-comfort ritual children do with their blanket. The reason for this apparent reflection can only be guessed at though. He looks quiet here, which could mean he's missing Bianca."

However, Judi also said Kanye might be reflecting on recent criticism from his trip to Italy. The Flashing Lights hitmaker faced an intense backlash for flashing his bum during a trip with Bianca.

Following their racy display, Kanye and Bianca are said to have been banned from the company they rented their boat from. Judi concluded: "It might be more likely that this rumoured ban by the boat rental company is a bit of a let-down then, given all the effort he and Bianca put in to create headlines and controversy."