Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked as 'jobless'

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have been mocked by their critics on social media after a guest list of a star-studded sporting event went viral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were referred to as simply " Prince Harry," and " Meghan Markle," for the Inter Miami vs LAFC fixture at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday.



Harry and Meghan were the only guests on a star-studded list of VIPs attending the match that had no profession listed beside their names. While, all other attendees had their profession listed beside their name.

Social media users made fun of the couple, with some asking about Meghan and Harry's profession.

King Charles III's younger son Harry, 38, was among the celebrity filled crowd to take in the game from the VIP box to support his local club LAFC and was even seen holding a scarf in support of them.



Meghan, who was also invited and named on the guest list for the event, did not to attend the game amid rumors of feud with the Beckhams.

The guestlist is making rounds on the internet, showing off a string of A-List celebs including actor Leonardo DiCaprio, singer Selena Gomez and basketball icon LeBron James.

Seleena was listed as an "Actor/Music Artist," while LeBron was credited as an "NBA Player/Lakers". Leonardo was referenced as an "actor," whilst Will Ferrell was mentioned on the apparent list as an "LAFC Owner/Actor."



The document had over 30 names listed on it with Harry and Meghan the sole additions that did not list a profession.

