Royal biographer makes big claims about Prince Andrew, royal family

Prince Andrew served the UK as special representative for trade and industry from 2001 to 2011

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie has claimed that "culture of secrecy" surrounds royal correspondence.



Lownie, who has made a number of requests seeking clarification on Prince Andrew's business trips, claims papers relating to the Duke of York will not be available for public scrutiny in his lifetime.

The Duke of York was the UK’s special representative for trade and industry from 2001 to 2011. King Charles III's younger brother's tenure ended in 2011 when he was forced to resign after a picture emerged of Andrew meeting Jeffrey Epstein in New York, shortly after the billionaire had been released from jail after serving an 18-month prison sentence for sexual offences.



"We are in the absurd position that Prince Harry can reveal the most intimate details of royal life from months ago for personal commercial gain and Royal households currently brief against each other, yet historians cannot look at files. It is extraordinary that files relating to Prince Andrew, the subject of my next biography, will be closed until 2065," Lownie told The Telegraph.



"Many questions remain about his role as trade envoy, a public appointment paid for by the taxpayer, and his associations with figures such as Jeffrey Epstein. There is also a strong public interest in knowing, for example, who is paying for his security now he is no longer a working royal."



Lownie, who claims to be a monarchist, says "that does not mean I do not believe the royal family should not be subject to scrutiny".