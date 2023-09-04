Britney Spears turning down HUGE ‘social media’ deals while Sam Asghari is JOBLESS

Britney Spears is turning down huge income through social media.



Even though some of her Instagram photos may earn her a sizable sum of money, Britney Spears has resisted signing up for a number of various social media promotions, according to TMZ.

Numerous businesses have reportedly been in touch with Britney's representatives and asked her to advertise their goods online in exchange for a large amount of money.

According to reports, Britney declined the offers in part because she didn't like the companies. Additionally, the outlet reported that the businesses required more than just a blog post; they also required a picture session and a video of the product pitching.

There is a lot of money to be made; according to reports, Gwyneth Paltrow receives over $100,000 for a single Instagram product promotion post, and Kim Kardashian has received almost $1 million.

Britney has almost 42 million social media followers, so she could make good payments too, but for the time being, she's saying no.

Amid Britney Spears’ different opportunities of income, her ex Sam Asghari, who is also supporting and joined the picket line for the SAG-AFTRA strike on Thursday, recently admitted being ‘jobless’.

When a TMZ rep asked Asghari about being “jobless,” the actor-model replied by saying that the same is true for every actor these days.

"I mean, that's the point of the strike," said Asghari. "I have the same amount of jobs as Leonardo DiCaprio."