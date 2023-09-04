Aasif, Sompal fight back as Nepal set India 231-run target in Asia Cup 2023

Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee (left) and Sompal Kami run between the wickets as India’s Virat Kohli (C) watches during the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Nepal at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 4, 2023. — AFP

Nepal’s Aasif Sheikh and Sompal Kami fought back and helped their team set a 231-run target against India in the fifth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka on Monday.

The Asia Cup debutants got off to a lucky start as the Blues dropped three catches in the first five overs and bottled their chance to have a dream start.

The opening duo of Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh scored 65 runs before Shardul Thakur struck to provide the first breakthrough to India.

Aasif played a responsible knock where he completed his well-deserved fifty but the right-handed batter fell to Mohammad Siraj for 58 runs.

After Aasif's wicket, Nepal kept on losing wickets at intervals but it was Kami who took his team over the line and played a crucial knock of 48 off 56 deliveries.

Dipendra Singh Aree and Gulshan Jha also played an important cameos scoring 29 and 23 runs respectively.

Earlier today, India won the toss and decided to bowl first against Nepal in their final group-stage match as they made one change to their side, Mohammad Shami replaced Jasprit Bumrah.

Lineups

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel (c), Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi