Prince Harry serves major snub to Beckham family after 'ignoring' them

Prince Harry spared no chance to make his stance with the Beckham family clear as he made an apparent snub when he stepped out to watch InterMiami play LAFC.

In a video going viral on Twitter, David Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz were seen making their way when they brushed shoulders with the Duke of Sussex.

As per the clip, Nicola could be seen walking hand-in-hand with her husband and the model stopped in her tracks as soon as she saw the royal walking towards them.

Ushering Brooklyn, the couple came to a complete stop, apparently recognising the incoming prince.

However, in a completely shocking move the Duke of Sussex buzzed past the couple without a glance as security guided him to his $9,000 per night VIP suite to watch Lionel Messi play.

While the interaction may appear to be ordinary, it alluded to a confirmation that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had cut ties from David and Victoria Beckham after the royal couple grew suspicions that the football star’s family leaked information to the press.