‘This Morning’ Holly Willoughby finds Alison Hammond’s presence bit ‘overpowering?

Holly Willoughby appeared 'nervous' during her return to This Morning on Monday, while Alison Hammond exuded a 'relaxed' and 'confident' presence that could 'command a room,' according to body language expert Darren Stanton.

The 42-year-old host had been on her annual summer break, during which several substitutes hosted the show. Stanton observed that Holly seemed 'uncertain' during her initial show back, whereas Alison made presenting appear 'effortless' and 'smooth.'

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Darren picked up on Holly's body language, explaining that she was fidgeting on camera - which is a 'sign of impatience and nervousness'.

He then explained that he saw the presenter 'tilting away' from Alison when sitting on the sofa, suggesting she finds Alison's presence 'overpowering'.

Darren said: 'Alison comes across as super relaxed, comfortable and confident. She makes it look easy and effortless. It's clear Holly depends on her co-hosts when she is presenting, but Alison could own the room.

'When the pair were standing up and speaking to the camera, Alison had her hands down to her front, while Holly had her hands to the side as well as touching her fingers.

Alison is quite animated, she comes across as super confident, but when Holly sits next to her on the sofa as they present as a duo, we see Holly tilting herself away to the left. This suggests she finds Alison's presence a bit overpowering. It's a way of saying, 'This is too much for me.'

It hasn't been a good year for This Morning after the Philip Schofield scandal earlier in May left the programme in turmoil.

Meanwhile, ITV viewers criticized Holly Willoughby's musical return to This Morning as 'peak cringe'.



