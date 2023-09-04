How Meghan Markle plans to overthrow Kate Middleton in popularity contest

Meghan Markle plans to use her non-royal status to her advantage when overthrowing Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle may leave Kate Middleton eating dust after it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex could surpass the Princess of Wales in terms of popularity.

According to PR expert Mayan Riaz, while speaking to The Mirror, the former Suits actress's highly anticipated return to social media is expected to be met with a lot of attention, one which will over take Kate.

She said: "It's no doubt when Meghan re-joins Instagram she will overtake Kate in terms of popularity."

Speaking about the strict royal protocol that Kate has to follow, the expert said that it would likely result in her social media handle to appear very rigid and perfect, something which Meghan would not have to worry about.

"Kate's Instagram is curated with huge precision. There are things which Kate isn't able to post."

"Therefore, it paints a picture perfect life which the Royal Family are keen to portray."

Speaking about Meghan's experience, Mayah said that the Duchess of Sussex would have a better chance being candid to her audience as she would not be bound by rules.

"She wont have to run it by anyone for approval before posting it," Mayah said.

"We can see all aspects of Meghan and her family life."



This, as a result, was what Mayah believed would catapult Meghan into the spotlight as she would see great press coverage with every post.

"We don't often see Kate's Instagram posts making headlines. However, Meghan's life on Instagram will lead to headlines. We can also expect to hear news of projects announced first on her Instagram.

"This is why there will be day and night difference between Meghan and Kate's Instagram. Let's not forget, people who love to hate Meghan will bizarrely still follow Meghan’s Instagram."