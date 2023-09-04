Will Prince Harry meet his brother Prince William during London visit?

Prince Harry is set to return to London later this week to make a speech at the WellChild Award in London, owing to his 15 years-long association to the charity.

While there have been rumours of a potential reconciliation between Harry and his estranged family while he will be in London. Last month, an insider told OK! Magazine that King Charles has even rescheduled his calendar to spare some time for his younger son.

However, per the Mail, the monarch has “no time in the diary” to see his son while Prince William has not even spoken to his brother for months.

Some royal experts believe that the ‘peace talks’ were in the works, royal biographer Robert Jobson analysed the ongoing royal rift but added that William is probably blocking the meeting from happening.

“I do see that conversations with the King [may happen] eventually, because a father will forgive most things and he will love them equally,” Jobson stated during the latest episode of The Royal Beat podcast. “But with regards to the brothers, I think it’s going to be very difficult.”

Previously a source cited by Us Weekly shared that the monarch “loves his son” but he “wishes to avoid Harry and Meghan until he sees some positive change on their end.”

Jobson pointed that in Harry’s explosive memoir, William was targeted the most amongst the royal family members which is why it could be “very difficult” for the Prince of Wales.

Moreover, a pal of William told Daily Beast claiming that there is “no chance” of a meeting for reconciliation amid the royal rift.