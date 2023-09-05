Prince Harry to reconcile with Royals: Queen Elizabeth II’s trusted aide reveals

There have been speculations surrounding the reconciliation between Prince Harry and his estranged Royal Family as the Duke of Sussex is set to arrive in London.

Queen Elizabeth's ex-communications and press secretary Ailsa Anderson told GB News that she would not reject any chances of Harry reconnecting with his family.

“It’s a family. Families have disputes. I can’t think of one family that doesn’t have an up or down … and it’s difficult,” Anderson opined. “Obviously, according to the media, there’s a lack of trust between family members now but I am a firm believer in reconciliation and who knows what is going to happen down the track?”

Prince Harry will be returning to UK in this week to attend the WellChild Awards on September 7, the day before the anniversary of the Queen's death.

“There are things that will bring the family together,” Anderson said alluding to the announcement by the Cabinet Office the new memorial to the Queen.

Whether the ‘peace talks’ will happen between Harry and King, the ex-aide only speculated.

“I haven’t got a crystal ball. Who knows what is going to happen in the future?” Anderson told the outlet. “He [Harry] is obviously working very hard on his charities, on the Invictus Games, which has been a celebrated success.”

She continued, “I’m the daughter of a military officer. I know what it’s like when you’re injured in the military and you feel like you don’t get the support. That is a real testimony to his passion for the Armed Forces that he does this year after year after year.”