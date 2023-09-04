Woody Allen addresses retirement plan, sexual abuse claim and cancel culture

Woody Allen has recently revealed his plan for retirement from entertainment industry after his latest 50th new movie release, Coup de Chance at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend.



In a new interview with Variety, Allen said that he’s not sure that at the age of 87, he still wants to do hustling as it’s required when producing a new movie.

“I have so many ideas for films that I would be tempted to do it, if it was easy to finance. But beyond that, I don’t know if I have the same verve to go out and spend a lot of time raising money,” explained Allen.

Elsewhere in the interview, Allen also responded to the allegations of sexual abuse by his daughter Dylan Farrow in a 2021 docuseries, Allen v. Farrow.

“My reaction has always been the same. The situation has been investigated by two people, two major bodies, not people, but two major investigative bodies,” he continued.

Allen told the outlet, “Both, after long detailed investigations, concluded there was no merit to these charges, that, you know, is exactly as I wrote in my book, Apropos of Nothing. There was nothing to it.”

After this accusation, Allen became a subject to cancel culture, saying, “I feel if you’re going to be cancelled, this is the culture to be cancelled by. I just find that all so silly. I don’t think about it.

Allen pointed out, “I don’t know what it means to be cancelled. I know that over the years everything has been the same for me. I make my movies. What has changed is the presentation of the films.”

“You know, I work and it’s the same routine for me. I write the script, raise the money, make the film, shoot it, edit it, it comes out. The difference is not is not from cancel culture. The difference is the way they present the films. That’s the big change,” he stated.

Allen also discussed about #MeToo movement, adding, “I think any movement where there’s actual benefit, where it does something positive, let’s say for women, is a good thing. When it becomes silly, it’s silly.”