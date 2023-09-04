Prince Harry ignores Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz amid 'feud' with David and Victoria?

Prince Harry couldn't contain his excitement as he witnessed Lionel Messi's victory in Los Angeles last night, but an awkward encounter occurred when he crossed paths with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, amid ongoing rumours of a feud with his parents, David and Victoria.

The Duke of Sussex was photographed, escorted by his security team, as he made his way to his $9,000-a-night VIP suite to watch the Los Angeles Football Club face a 3-1 defeat against Inter Miami at the BMO Stadium.

As he passed through the lobby, Harry received cheers from the crowd. However, he encountered the celebrity couple, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, who appeared to look straight ahead, seemingly oblivious to the commotion around them as Harry walked by.

While it remains unclear if Brooklyn, Nicola, and Harry exchanged glances, this footage has fueled speculation on social media regarding a persistent feud between the Beckhams and the Sussexes.

Harry, whose wife Meghan was listed as a guest but did not attend, got to meet Messi after the match.

Harry had joined a throng of celebrities, including LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Owen Wilson, Selena Gomez and Jason Sudeikis. The fifth in line to the British throne was seen warmly greeting Mr Ferrell. David Beckham, who co-owns Inter Miami, was also there but there was no sign that he met fellow-Briton Harry.

It emerged last month that the Beckhams appear to have been ‘Markled’ - the word cruelly used by critics of Meghan to describe how she is seemingly able to swiftly move on from some of those once closest to her.