Priyanka Chopra swoons over ‘dreamy’ Nick Jonas in rare candid snap

Priyanka Chopra swooned over her husband Nick Jonas as the pair jetted off to a new location from Austin, Texas, amid the Jonas Brothers Tour.

The Citadel actress took to her Instagram Story to glimpse into her luxurious private jet ride with Jonas.

Dressed in a pastel blue ensemble, with her hair elegantly tied back in a bun, the Baywatch actress could not help but gush over her husband.

Chopra-Jonas shared a candid picture of the Chains singer looking out the window, as she affectionately wrote "dreamy" with a heart-eyed emoji over the snap.

The actress, 41, who tied the knot with Jonas in 2018, has often treated her fans with heartwarming moments with her husband and their daughter Malti Marie, whom she welcomed via surrogacy in January 2022, on the social media platform.

She was recently in attendance at the Texas stop at the Jonas Brothers concert to support the band.

The Quantico star previously reflected on how supportive Jonas has been towards her achievements.

“My husband is the kindest, most generous, gentle, thoughtful man — and also extremely intelligent and patient,” she told Today in an interview. “He's my cheerleader.”

She continued, “He gets extremely excited at my wins. He takes off my extensions at the end of the night. He fixes my dress when I walk off stage and makes sure it looks right when I'm on the carpet. He brings me my coffee first thing in the morning."

She added that Jonas has the "ability to be vulnerable" with her and she "feels safe" with him.

