King Charles spotted first time at Braemar Games of Reign after late Queen

King Charles is marking his memorial calendar with some of the finest royal celebrations.



Saturday observed King Charles III’s presence at Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland. The King, 74, is maintaining Queen Elizabeth's custom of retreating to Balmoral Castle for a quiet summer vacation. The joyous yearly gathering of traditional games doubles as a proud showcase of Scottish history.

It was Charles' first Braemar Games since becoming King, hence the event served as the year's ultimate turning point. On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96 at her beloved Balmoral. Her eldest son and heir apparent are anticipated to observe the first anniversary in silence and privacy next Friday.

In the event, the King was accompanied with his wife Queen Camilla, plus Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

For the event, King chose to wear traditional Scottish including a kilt, maroon-coloured knee socks and sporran.

The Scottish Tartans Authority created his green, blue, and red tartan earlier this year.

Since Charles, Princess Anne, and Queen Camilla attended the Braemar Games the previous year, a lot has changed.

On September 3, 2022, the trio watched from the front row beaming with laughter. The fact that the games were postponed in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic made this an important year for the competition.