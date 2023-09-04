Chloe Madeley and James Haskell doting with daughter Bodhi after lunch

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell with One-Year-Old daughter Bodhi in London.

Chloe Madeley and her spouse, James Haskell, were recently spotted enjoying some valuable family time during a lunch outing in London with their one-year-old daughter, Bodhi. The trio was captured leaving The Groucho Club after their meal.

Chloe, a 36-year-old fitness coach, opted for a casual look, sporting an oversized grey sweatshirt adorned with the word 'BE' in vibrant large lettering on the back.

She paired this with fitted black gym shorts and a dark green baseball cap.

Attending to her daughter's comfort, Chloe was seen attaching the pram cover to the stroller, ensuring that Bodhi could rest peacefully in case of rain.

In the meantime, James Haskell took on the role of carrying bags and coats, showing his hands-on approach to parenting.

He ingeniously stowed a baby bottle in his back jean pocket, finding a convenient spot to keep it during their outing.

The couple celebrated a significant milestone last month, as their only child turned one on August 10.

Chloe marked this special occasion by sharing a compilation video on her Instagram account.

The video included cherished memories, spanning from her pregnancy to the birth of their child and heartwarming family moments from the past year.



