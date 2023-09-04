Meghan Markle to 'revive' Gwyneth Paltrow's rival blog 'next month'

file footage

Meghan Markle is expected to revive her lifestyle blog known as The Tig as soon as next month.



The Duchess of Sussex frequently chronicled her many life adventures, including her culinary success, travel shenanigans, and glimpses into her personal life over the years.

However, she had to pull the plug on her self-described "passion project," after stepping into the royal fold as Prince Harry's fianceé in 2017.

According to TMZ, the Suits alum's team has filed a trademark over its name through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

As per new filings, the reenacted website would focus on "food, cooking, recipes, travel, relationships, fashion, style, lifestyle, the arts, culture, design, conscious living, and health and wellness."

Meghan was bestowed a Notice of Allowance earlier this month after no one objected to the application.

However, in order for the trademark to be approved, the former actress must submit a Statement of Use that would reflect the active status of the website. The deadline is in October.

It was also reported last month that the Archetypes host is set to launch her personal Instagram profile, and is being offered a whopping $1 million for each of her posts.