Jake Gyllenhaal spotted out on walk with French girlfriend

Jake Gyllenhaal was seen having a cosy stroll through the streets of the SoHo neighbourhood of New York City with his French girlfriend of five years, Jeanne Cadieu.



Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu have been romantically involved since 2018.

In pictures reported by TMZ, the couple can be seen twinning outfits, with Jake Gyllenhaal in a loose white t-shirt on grey trousers and Jeanne in the same colour cardigan sweater and cuffed jeans.

The couple also had PDA moments, as Jeanne wrapped her arm over Jake's shoulder and he held on to her waist, they walked hand in hand and occasionally even arm in arm.

These photos were released soon after Jake spoke to about his relationship with Jeanne and showered her with admiration.

He said, "It's no secret that I'm in a relationship and it's a wonderful relationship. We are private, but I guess we are who we are. We're just living our lives. We always have. And I love that people are interested, but at the same time, it's like what's ours is ours."

About settling down, Jake has also given it a thought, saying, “I would love to have a family, and if it's anything like the family that my sister's raised and has cultivated, I would be proud,” also saying that his relationship with Jeanne is "one of the most important” in his life.