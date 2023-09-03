Christine McGuinness proud of autistic children's resilience

Christine McGuinness and her family recently experienced an unexpected extension to their vacation due to air traffic control issues.

As their trip concludes, the mother of three, whose children Leo and Penelope, both nine and Felicity, aged six, have been diagnosed with autism, shared how her kids adapted to the sudden change in plans.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, Christine, 35, said: 'Good morning everyone, so you know we're on holiday for longer than we planned to be.

'We should have only been here for four days but now were on I think day 10 now or something, I cant remember.'

'But anyway, it takes them [her children] a while to settle into places and I think it worked out amazing that we're still here because if we hadn't of done, we wouldn't have done half the stuff that we have.

'Like now, we're sat in a café, normally we just stay in a hotel, so that everything is familiar for them.

'Last night, we went to watch the hotel entertainment, I've been taking them every night but we haven't managed to get all three of them in the room, one of them might be outside, one with ear defenders on.

'But last night all three of them came into the hotel entertainment, watched a whole show and even got up on stage, with all the other kids and I was just like... "this is amazing."'

'But anyway they've done absolutely amazing and it's time to go back to school now but these extra couple of days on holiday, they've absolutely smashed it. I'm very very proud.'