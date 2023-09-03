Britney Spears ex, Jason Alexander KICKED OUT of gym after THIS

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander is in need of a new gym membership after losing one over stalking accusations.



The ex-husband was recently arrested over accusations of stalking a gym member.

Jason used to have a membership at the Life Time in Franklin, Tennessee, but a manager there informed TMZ that Jason has been expelled.

According to reports, Jason's membership was terminated after police launched an inquiry into claims that he had been stalking a woman at the gym.

It was reported that the woman urged Jason to leave her alone in the gym parking lot after being stalked, and that Jason allegedly followed her there before bombarding her phone with calls and texts.

The woman also claims Jason contacted her at the gym pool when she was with her child and afterwards showed up at her house, drove by a few times the following day after the allegedly physical altercation in the parking lot.

As we previously reported, Jason is not allowed to speak to or post about his alleged victim on social media and has been told to stay away from her.