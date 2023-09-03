Rocky Road Ahead: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage hits the rocks

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage faces troubles, divorce may be on the horizon.

The 34-year-old Joe Jonas consults divorce lawyers amidst 'serious problems' with 27-year-old Sophie Turner, sources told TMZ.

Sources also claimed that he was preparing to file divorce documents.

Joe Jonas and his 27-year-old Game Of Thrones star wife, Sophie Turner, have reportedly encountered 'significant issues' for the last six months.

The couple tied the knot in two ceremonies in 2019, with the first being an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas on the night following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.