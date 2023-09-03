Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don't care for royal family: 'It's over'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided that they no longer want to be associated to the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly decided that they are no longer interested in the royal family as they have moved on in their lives.

A source close to the couple told The Telegraph that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were 'over' their relationship with the royal family.

"They are done with their former lives," the source said.

Mentioning about the upcoming Invictus Games the insider said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer cared if the royal family were interested in joining the event.

"They’re not talking about family. There’s no expectation that the family’s going to show up or acknowledge it or that anybody wants to see him. It’s over."

The Duke of Sussex found the Invictus Games at a time when he was a working royal.

As per the publication, the event was a reminder of what the possibility could have been had he continued his life as a royal.

A pal close to Prince Harry said: "Invictus is so important to him and is very much a part of his former life."

"It shows there could have been a world in which a hybrid model could have worked. But it also shows that in his new world, and in his new life, he’s still capable of accomplishing the things that are so very important to him."

This comes against the backdrop of high tensions between the couple and the royal family which came as a result of Prince Harry and Meghan airing the Firm's dirty laundry with explosive interviews and a memoir.



