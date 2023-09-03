Karren Brady credits Victoria Beckham as 'brains' behind David's off-field triumphs

Karren Brady, the Vice Chairman of West Ham, expresses her belief that Victoria Beckham plays a pivotal role in her husband David Beckham's success beyond the football field, particularly in his role as co-owner of Inter Miami.

David's efforts in bringing Lionel Messi to Miami have been notably successful, with the club securing the Leagues Cup championship.

However, Brady asserts that Victoria's influence has significantly contributed to David's prosperous post-playing career.

'Beckham missed a few chances on the field but hardly any at all in business,' she wrote in her column for The Sun.

'I have long suspected his wife — former Spice Girl Victoria — has played a major part in his off-pitch success.

'He has the smile, she has the brains.'

Earlier this summer, Beckham explained how he and managing owner Jorge Mas 'snuck' into a Barcelona hotel in 2019 to meet with Messi's father, Jorge.