Chandrayaan-3 rover 'put in sleep mode' after completing lunar south pole mission

This handout screen grab taken and released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 25, 2023, shows the Chandrayaan-3 rover as it manoeuvred from the lunar lander to the surface of the Moon. — AFP/

India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was 'put in sleep mode" after successfully completing a two-week mission of conducting experiments, ISRO said Sunday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the Pragyan rover was "set into Sleep mode" while keeping its batteries charged and receiver active.

The ISRO expressed hope for a successful reactivation in the future, stating, "Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments! Otherwise, it will forever stay there as India's lunar ambassador."

India's achievement in lunar exploration places it among a select group of nations, including the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union, which have successfully landed missions on the moon.

India distinguished itself further by reaching the challenging lunar south pole, a feat accomplished shortly after Russia's Luna-25 mission encountered difficulties during a similar attempt.

Chandrayaan-3's precise and textbook landing, following a failed attempt in 2019, garnered widespread celebration in the country, with the media hailing it as India's most significant scientific achievement.

During its mission, the Pragyan rover covered over 100 meters (330 feet) on the lunar surface, confirming the presence of crucial elements such as sulphur, iron, oxygen, and others on the moon, according to ISRO.



With the lunar mission successfully concluded, India has shifted its focus to another significant space endeavour. A probe launched on Saturday is set to study the sun and observe solar winds, which can cause disturbances on Earth, often seen as auroras.

The ISRO reported that the satellite is in good health and positioned in Earth's orbit as it prepares for its extensive 1.5 million-kilometer (930,000-mile) journey to study the sun.

India's advancements in space exploration continue to capture the world's attention, showcasing the country's growing capabilities in scientific research and space technology.