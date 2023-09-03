Princess Diana's 'only dream' crushed by 'doomed' marriage to King Charles

Princess Diana and King Charles' marriage was less than a fairytale

Princess Diana's marriage to King Charles was dubbed a 'post modern fairytale' with 'no happy ending'.

This claim was brought forward by Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton, who spoke on Sunday Morning with Trevor Philips and shed light into the late Princess of Wales' marriage to the current monarch.

He shared that the public "bought into the fairytale" as a union between the then future king and the 'beautiful princess'.

Praising the late royal, Morton said that the 1981 marriage was transformative to the royal family as she propelled their image on an international level that still continues to be felt today.

He says: "Diana herself singlehandedly turned the Royal Family from what you might call a Home Counties monarchy into an international institution."

When quizzed about how he felt listening to new clips of Princess Diana in ABC News' latest documentary Diana: The Rest Of Her Story he said it was 'eerie'.

He said that it was 'quite unnerving', mentioning parts where the late royal shared that "her ambition for the future was to just walk along a street in Paris".

"Some elements of it make the hairs stand up on the back of your neck and some of the things she says are quite humorous. It's not all doom and gloom," he said.