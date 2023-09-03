Meghan Markle may never accept Kate Middleton as queen

Meghan Markle reportedly will never give Kate Middleton the respect she requires as a future queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may never return to the UK due to the Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with Kate Middleton.

Royal author Andrew Morton spoke with Trevor Phillips and said that the Suits alum would likely never want to make the trip across the pond as she would never ‘curtsey’ to Kate, the future Queen.

Quizzed over the possibility of Meghan’s return the royal commentator said: "What, and have Meghan Markle curtseying to Kate Middleton?"

"I don't think so.”

Against reports claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex planned on a possible return to the UK, the royal author said that the couple has been able to sustain their lives in the US.

Sharing that the pair has 'their own influence' it would be likely that Prince Harry and Meghan would capitalise on it to create more financial opportunities for themselves even though they have been struggling as of late.

"I don't see that as a runner. They've got their own lives in California. They've got their own set, they've got their own influence, and they've got their own companies."