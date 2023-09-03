Jamie Foxx focuses on work on himself after 'medical complication'

Jamie Foxx wants to concentrate on his emotional and physical health following a strange health crisis that landed him in the hospital in April.



Corrine Foxx, Jamie's daughter, revealed on social media four months ago that her father suffered a "medical complication" on the set of Back in Action, his newest Netflix production.

The actor and his family have remained silent about the specific diagnosis, but many suspect it was a stroke. According to sources, he spent time in a rehab facility and received "round-the-clock" care.

After facing a health scare, Jamie has expressed his desire to prioritize his health and fitness. According to sources, he is determined to achieve chiseled and toned six-pack abs and has thus been making changes to his diet and following a new fitness program.

"Jamie is grateful to be alive," someone close to the actor said, "He's out of shape, but he knows he can hardly go out weight-lifting or doing anything too strenuous right now." The source added: "He's being urged by pals and his doctors not to rush."

The Ray star has been gradually resuming his routine after his hospitalization. He was spotted dining with his girlfriend at Nobu in Malibu and swimming with friends in Mexico while on vacation.

According to Noor Hibbert, a celebrity transformation coach, this spark of motivation is usual for someone following a terrible incident.

"When someone goes through a traumatic experience or a health scare, depending on who they are, it can often give them a revived sense of purpose, meaning, and a sense of really taking life by the balls and fully experiencing it," she said, "It's almost a determination to make life count as we often take it for granted."

She added: "By putting himself through something he enjoys and being able to immerse himself into something that gives him purpose and fulfillment is going to be much better for his recovery, as opposed to retracting back and living in a state of fear or stress."