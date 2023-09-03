Hoda Kotb recounts teaching moment with her daughter over 'Tone of Voice'

Hoda Kotb is sharing an eye-opening motherhood experience.



On Friday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the 59-year-old TV host revealed that her 4-year-old daughter, Hope Catherine, recently called her out for breaching one of her own rules.

"[She] asked me, 'Mom, how come you use the tone of voice you tell us not to use? How come you use it on us sometimes?'" Kotb recounted to friend and cohost Jenna Bush Hager.

Kotb, who also has a 6-year-old daughter named Haley Joy, said the question caught her wholeheartedly off guard. "I was like, 'Oh.' And you just realise..." she explained, before going on to describe how she managed what proved to be an essential teaching moment for not only her kid but for her as well.

"I said, 'Well, sometimes I use that tone because it's very serious. I really want you to listen, okay? It's a serious matter. It's not like the fun stuff. When I use that tone it's because it's serious," she remembered.

"But it's kind of interesting to have those conversations when everything's not crying and chaos," Kotb added, prompting Bush Hager, 41, to jump in and agree.

"Yeah, to have a real conversation," the former first daughter said.

"Yeah, sometimes we have to do that," Kotb replied, continuing her story. "And [my daughters] were like, 'Yeah, but you tell us not to.' And they're laughing and joking around."

Kotb said the time in her life was a much-needed reminder that "what we say [as parents] comes echoing right back to us."