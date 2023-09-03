'Infuriated' Prince William biting response to Prince Harry's memoir Spare

file footage

Prince William is not ready to forgive Prince Harry just yet.



Since the youngest son of King Charles decided to exit the Firm with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020, the couple has continued to shed light on their unpleasant experiences being part of the monarchy in several bombshell media appearances.

They sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview in 2021 and later went on to release a docu-series on Netflix as well as an autobiographical book, Spare written by Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales is understood to have protested against letting Harry leave the Royal Family and move to the States, putting miles of distance between them.

His bitterness toward the royal pair only deepened following a string of publicity stunts, including the Oprah Winfrey interview.

In a piece for the Daily Mail, Gyles Brandreth revealed William was left “infuriated” after reading excerpts from Spare, detailing the altercations between the brothers.

He also expressed skepticism over Harry and Meghan’s accounts of events narrated in the Winfrey interview, claiming “Recollections may vary. In this instance, they most definitely do.”

It is not being reported that the heir to the throne has no plans to meet Harry as the latter prepares for a brief trip to London on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s first death anniversary.