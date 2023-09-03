King Charles's plans to reunite with Prince Harry in the UK revealed

file footage

King Charles is not sparing a thought about a potential reunion with Prince Harry on his UK visit next month.



Blame it on royal duties or the monarch’s weak attempt at an excuse, a source told the Daily Mail that he has “no time in the diary” to attend to his youngest son during his brief trip.

The Duke of Sussex is set to arrive in London on Sept. 7, only a day before the first death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II, to attend the annual WellChild Awards.

It’s unclear where he will stay in the UK, granted he was stripped of Frogmore Cottage, his sole residence in Windsor, when Charles ascended to the throne.

While he is expected to scramble to find accommodation, Charles will retreat to Balmoral, the royal Scottish retreat, with Queen Camilla and the rest of the working royals to commemorate the late Queen in a private ceremony.

No invitation has been extended to either Prince Harry or his wife Meghan Markle to join the Royal Family at the place of her death.

Queen Elizabeth II died a natural death on Sept. 8, 2022. It has been largely believed Harry was notified of her passing via the internet, prompting him to fail to reach the estate in time to say goodbye.