George Clooney and Amal spill secret to effective parenting

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have recently revealed their secret to parenting as a couple.



A source spilled to US Weekly, George and Amal, who share six-year-old twins, have understood that parenting is all about team work.

“They take turns with taking the kids to activities and take turns preparing the kids’ breakfast and lunches,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Amal has a big home office and is working on cases this summer, but both her and George really try to do life the European way and take August off from work.”

The twins, Ella and Alexander “are loving their summer with their parents,” according to source.

“They take boat rides, do water spots, have a small group of friends in the area their age they have playdates with,” explained insider.

Earlier in July, another source told US that the kids were “looking forward to playing soccer at a local club ahead of their Lake Como vacation”.

“They also love painting and will have easels and supplies set up overlooking the water,” added the source.

For the unversed, George and Amal tied the knot in 2014.