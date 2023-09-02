Princess Andre Breaks the Mold: No following in Katie Price's footsteps

Princess Andre, daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, is charting her career path after not achieving success in all her GCSE exams.

The 16-year-old previously live-streamed her reaction to passing three out of seven GCSEs earlier this month. Now, Princess has turned to her Instagram Stories to reveal her plans after leaving school, expressing her enthusiasm for the next chapter in her life.

In a Q&A on Friday, Princess - who is already signed to fashion brand PrettyLittleThing - told how she plans to do social media and beauty training.

When asked what her plans are, she replied: 'I'll be doing social media and private beauty training xx sooooo excited.'

Elsewhere in the 'ask me anything' Q&A, Princess was also asked if she was going to 'get anything done' when she turned 18 years old in two years time.

To which Princess replied: 'Surgery wise no, I would stay natural x.'

She has previously told how she doesn't see herself going down the same cosmetic procedure route as her former glamour model mother Katie when she is older.

It comes after Princess revealed her GCSE results in a live-streamed Instagram video alongside her singer father Peter, 50, earlier this month.