Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's latest move raises eyebrows

Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Prince Andrew, has seemingly raised eyebrows with her post about 'dearest friend', giving birth to many questions.



Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother paid heartwarming tribute to Prince William and Harry's mother Princess Diana on her 26th death anniversary.

Meanwhile, the official social media accounts of the royal family and the Prince and Princess of Wales did not feature any posts to commemorate the Princes of people.

Some social media users and royal commentators have expressed their concerns on the silent of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on Dian's death anniversary as the couple did not share even a single word for the late lady.

Sarah Ferguson, in her personal capacity, shared a sweet photo of her with Diana from the Epsom Derby in 1987 with a heartfelt caption.

The Duchess of York wrote: "We miss you each day dearest friend". She also added a heart emoji.



The post sparked reactions from fans, with one commenting: "She lives forever in my heart." Another wrote: "Beautiful picture .Beautiful friends."

The third one wen on: "Sarah, we do too. She is unforgettable."

However, no other working or non-working royal publicly paid any tribute to King Charles III' children's late mother Diana.