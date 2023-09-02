Jimmy Buffet, best known for Margaritaville, breathes his last

American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has recently passed away on September 1 at the age of 76.

The musician, who was best known for Margaritaville album, had his family and friends around him in his last hours.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” said in a statement released on his website and social media.

The statement added, “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

The statement did not reveal the cause of his death. Prior to his death, the late music icon was working on his new album, Equal Strain on All Parts, which was due to be released later this year.

Jimmy also had to reschedule a concert back in May after he informed his fans on X, previously known as Twitter, that he had been hospitalised in Boston.



Over the years, the late singer released over 30 albums including his first album, Down to Earth in 1970. However, his 1977 album Margaritaville made him popular in the music industry.

During his lifetime, Jimmy also earned nominations for two Grammy Awards, one for Hey Good Lookin in 2004 and other was It's Five O'Clock Somewhere, released in 2003.

The late singer knew how to attract crowd’s attention and he was good at “putting on a good show for his fans”.



“I put on a good show for my fans. I sell them Jimmy Buffett. I'm one of the few living legends left,” said Jimmy in an earlier interview with PEOPLE.

The music legend added, “Even if radio stations won't play my songs, I can still be happy. I can still say, ‘I tricked them again’.”