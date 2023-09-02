Kanye West, Bianca Censori 'hurt' Kim Kardashian with Italy stunts

Kanye West has seemingly hurt his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with his latest stunts in Italy as the rapper publicly romanced his new wife Bianca Censori to sit in the headlines.



Bianca, Kanye's new muse, is allegedly trying to give an impression that she's following in Kardashian's footsteps to become a celebrity, according to critics.

It comes after the Australian-born model sent temperatures soaring with her sizzling appearance in low-cut slip dress while enjoying shopping spree in Italy with her husband, showing off her killer curves on display.



Kanye and Bianca also caught on camera while enjoying a boat ride in Italy, sparking reactions with their indecent exposure scandal. Bianca has drawn the ire of locals with very revealing outfits, setting the internet ablaze.

Kanye is reportedly teasing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian as he's not hesitant creating controversy with his bold stunts with Bianca, seemingly sending a message to his ex-wife that he knows how make star.

Some social media users alleged the musician of disrespecting the mother of his children with his attention seeking romance, which according to them, are staged and well-planed to remind fans of Kim's past, adding to the America Horror Story star's worries.



On fan of Kim reacted as writing: "Kanye hurts his children's mother with his stunts."

Another reacted in the same way, adding" Not only Kim but also his own children"

Few others appear defending the rapper, saying "it's normal thing for Kanye, don't exaggerate."

Fans are well aware of the fact that Kim Kardashian rose to fame by sharing everything bout herself to social media. Kim's popular reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" also added to her popularity.

Kardashian is also known and liked for her fashion sense and sizzling photos and videos that she uploads ton her social media handles to mesmerise her followers and admirers.