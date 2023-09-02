Victoria Beckham pulls heartstrings with family dinner for Romeo and his girlfriend

Celebrating his 21st birthday, footballer Romeo Beckham enjoyed a delightful family dinner on Friday night.

Parents David Beckham, 48, and Victoria Beckham, 49, along with siblings Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, joined in the festivities. Romeo’s girlfriend Mia Regan, 20 was also in attendance.

Victoria even captured a heartwarming moment on Instagram, showcasing Romeo's joy as he received a chocolate brownie topped with a candle, with the entire restaurant joining in the birthday song. Notably, the family's eldest, Brooklyn, 24, was absent as he resides in the United States with his wife, Nicola.

Alongside the post, Victoria wrote: 'Birthday dinner tonight for @romeobeckham X We all love you sooooo much!!!

"You deserve all the happiness in the world!!! Kisses @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @mimimoocker #harperseven we miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham.'

Romeo was dressed casually for the evening in a white T-shirt which he paired with an animal print shirt.

His girlfriend Mia looked radiant in a black sleeveless midi dress as she cosied up to him for a photo.



