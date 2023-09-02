Babar Azam 'huge rock' in Pakistan's batting order, says AB de Villiers

South African cricket legend AB de Villiers (left) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (right). — Twitter

Praising the top-ranked ODI batsman, AB de Villiers believes that Babar Azam is a key for Pakistan's batting lineup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former South African cricketer praised the Pakistani skipper for being an anchor and successfully playing his role as a huge rock in the Pakistan batting order.

The former Proteas captain also noted that Babar Azam's cricketing prowess cements him as 'one of the best players we have ever seen play this game.'

Expressing his views on the Asia Cup 2023 Pak-India clash thriller being played today, de Villiers said, "If India wants to keep Pakistan quiet, this is the guy to dismiss early because he keeps the batting lineup together and acts as a glue in the Pakistan middle-order."

The legendary South Africa batter also said that Azam will be key to Pakistan’s chances in the Asia Cup and World Cup this year.

"I met him first when he [Babar] was very young but quickly realised that this guy is here to stay".

"He has hurt bowling attacks all around the world and in all formats. He is a fantastic player and Pakistan need him in form for the Asia Cup and most importantly, for the World Cup," he concluded.