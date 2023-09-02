Countdown begins as India gears up for solar mission to blast off today

This screen grab made from video footage from ISRO via AFPTV taken on July 14, 2023 shows an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lifting off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, an island off the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state. (AFP/File)

India's space agency, ISRO, is gearing up for its next ambitious mission, Aditya-L1, set to launch today.

This significant endeavour aims to explore the Sun's outer layers, marking a pioneering effort by any Asian nation to be placed in solar orbit.

Aditya-L1's primary mission is to study coronal mass ejections, powerful discharges of plasma and magnetic energy from the Sun's atmosphere. These phenomena can reach Earth, potentially disrupting satellite operations. The spacecraft's mission is twofold: predict these solar bursts and deepen our understanding of how they occur.

To accomplish this, Aditya-L1 will embark on a four-month journey, covering a distance of 1.5 million kilometres. It will launch atop ISRO's trusty PSLV XL rocket, known for its reliability in powering previous lunar and Martian missions.

ISRO's remarkable achievements in space exploration have been achieved on a comparatively low budget. This cost-efficiency is attributed to adapting existing technology and harnessing the talents of highly skilled engineers who earn less than their foreign counterparts. Notably, last month's successful lunar landing, a feat previously achieved by only Russia, the United States, and China, cost less than $75 million.

India's space journey began in 2008 when it sent its first lunar orbiter. Since then, the nation has consistently matched the achievements of established spacefaring nations, culminating in its successful Mars orbiter mission in 2014. In the near future, India is poised to launch a crewed mission into Earth's orbit, with plans for joint lunar missions with Japan and an orbital mission to Venus.

Aditya-L1 is another step forward for ISRO, poised to expand our understanding of solar phenomena and enhance our ability to protect satellites from the Sun's powerful outbursts.