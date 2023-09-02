Kate Middleton stages intervention to execute Harry, William 'peace talks'

file footage

Kate Middleton is determined to fix the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William.



According to reports, the Princess of Wales is brewing a plan to get the estranged brothers together in Balmoral just in time to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth II on her first death anniversary.

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to the U.K. to attend a charity event on Sept. 7, which gives Kate the perfect opportunity to extend him an invitation to the Royal Family’s Scottish Highlands estate via King Charles.

Speaking to New Idea Magazine, an insider revealed the mom of three believes William and Harry could only settle their differences if they are brought together in the same room.

"Kate’s having to walk a fine line between loyalty to the Crown and her husband, but she’s getting William used to the inevitable – he needs a face-to-face with Harry,” they explained.

Hence, she is reportedly "urging" the monarch to set the wheels in motion but formally inviting Harry to Balmoral.

"She’s very canny, suggesting Balmoral as the place to go for peace talks. The brothers are more likely to be calm and rational surrounded by memories of their grandmother,” the source continued.

A second source described Kate’s efforts as “poignant,” while the previous source directed the attention to Prince William’s seething anger towards Harry.

"It’s been a year since the Queen passed, and it’s more than overdue that they work on healing this terrible rift,” they shared.

"It’s what she would have wanted and Charles is reminding people of that. William is still angry though, and struggles with the idea of making any concessions towards Harry,” the insider added.