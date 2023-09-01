Holly Willoughby set to shine on TV after navigating challenging times

Beloved TV host Holly Willoughby who had been on her annual summer hiatus, is all set to return on Monday.

The reveal was made by stand-in hosts Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes during Friday's show.

Holly,42, will resume her role as the lead host from Monday to Thursday, while fan-favourite Alison Hammond will continue her partnership with Dermot O'Leary on Fridays.

This summer break followed closely after Holly's longtime co-host and close friend, Phillip Schofield, left the show amidst a scandal involving a 'much younger' colleague.

Holly has been relaxing in Portugal for much of her summer, where she jetted away with her husband Dan Baldwin, and the kids, Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, eight.



News of her comeback comes as it was claimed Holly has spoken to the barrister in charge of the independent inquiry into the Phillip affair scandal.