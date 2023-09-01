Madonna RIDES bike in NYC looking ‘healthy and fit’

File Footage

Madonna is hinting at good health after being spotted cycling in NYC alongside a trainer.



The 65-year-old Queen of Pop worked up a sweat on a blue bicycle while rocking her own products as she continues to recuperate from a severe bacterial infection that required her to spend several days in the ICU.

The singer of the hit song Material Girl looked excited to be getting back to her active lifestyle as she pedaled along the sidewalk with a few friends.

The seven-time Grammy winner exercised in a pair of figure-hugging leggings, a Nike long-sleeve, sunglasses, and a black baseball cap.

She had two braids in her golden blonde hair and barely any makeup on.

Just two months after surviving her severe health crisis, Madonna was last spotted

According to Page Six, the artist was found unconscious in New York this past June and was taken to a hospital immediately.

The singer reportedly spent at least one night in an intubated state as she recovered.

Guy Oseary, Madonna's manager, later disclosed that the songwriter had been admitted to the intensive care unit due to a "serious bacterial infection."

The performer should eventually "make a full recovery," he continued.

The North American dates of the hitmaker's planned Celebration Tour had to be postponed in the end.

Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, Mercy, 17, and Stella and Estere, twins, are among Madonna's six children.