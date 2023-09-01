Paris Jackson asks for ‘’protection order’ after stalker trespassed her property

Paris Jackson has reportedly asked for a protection order from the police after she claimed that an old stalker invaded her property.



According to documents shared by TMZ, the late Michael Jackson’s daughter alleged that a long-term stalker came to her home on August 23 and jumped up over her fence.

The musician told the outlet that she had no idea about his whereabouts, however, she revealed that he was arrested earlier at her home.

Paris further mentioned that this anonymous man had also been sending her unsolicited messaged from December 2019.

Looking back at the issue, the singer has not requested a judge to give her a protection order as well as sends him instruction to stay 100 yards away from her home, her car and any other place where she’s performing or present.

Moreover, Paris also asks a judge to ban him from contacting her on online platforms.

Speaking to the outlet, Law enforcement sources disclosed they took another report of a man coming to her front door two days after she filed for the restraining order. But she was at home at the time.

Meanwhile, the investigation is underway by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Threat Management team.