Jesse Palmer addresses fans expectations for The Golden Bachelor’s first night

Jesse Palmer is revealing what viewers can anticipate from the 72-year-old star participant, Gerry Turner, and the women vying for his affection on night one as fans eagerly await the Sept. 28 launch of The Golden Bachelor.



"One of the things I've really enjoyed about this group of women? They are so much more confident getting out of the limo on night one—unlike anything I've ever seen," Jesse said in an interview, as per E! News.

"It's always the limo entrance arrival, the nerves stepping out, cameras, the mansion, all of it. Because they've lived life [and] they've had experiences, they are rock stars—and all throughout this season. On group dates, on one-on-one dates, traveling, they just shine."

"The night does not end at 10 p.m. like I thought it might—only because people were a little bit older, maybe they wouldn't be able to stay up as late," Jesse further shared.

"People know that first night at the mansion is the longest night in television—period. I mean, normally that goes from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., and it is an all-nighter and they are rollin'. And I'll say this—having been on it now for a couple years—a lot of these young kids, they talk a lot of game but inevitably you see them on the couch passed out taking little naps here and there."

But pointing out this year’s exception, Jesse added, "There were no naps taken on The Golden Bachelor."

"They partied hard, and they went from sundown to sunup."