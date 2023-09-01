Prince Harry brutally shunned by royal family

Prince Harry has received no words from their royal relatives in reaction to his newly released Netflix documentary in which he appeared taking a fresh swipe at the firm ahead of his visit to the UK.



King Charles, who reportedly did not invite his son Harry to join the family at Balmoral on the Queen's first death anniversary, did not react to the Duke's comments.



And other key members of the royal family, including Harry's elder brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton also appeared reluctant to share their side of story in reaction to the Harry's new revelations.

The Duke of Sussex also appeared reluctant to make amends with his royal relatives ahead of his trip to the Europe as he seemingly hurt them again with his claims in Heart of Invictus, saying he was not supported on return from Afghanistan after taking part in war. He spoke of the ordeal of losing his mom Princess Diana at the age of 12.

Royal experts and fans have shared their opinions on Harry’s new show, dropped on Netflix Wednesday. A large number of watchers have lauded the series for showcasing the wounded veterans from Britain, the USA, South Korea, Denmark and Ukraine.

While few others slammed the Prince for repeating the same mistake, accusing Harry appeared to 'take a dig' at the Royal Family when he said he had no support network after coming back from Afghanistan.

"Heart of Invictus" was 'very very different' from the Duke's earlier Netflix series, "Harry & Meghan", said Sky News royal correspondent Laura Bundock.

She went on saying that those who might have been critics of Harry in the past would certainly agree that the Invictus Games is a positive project from him, adding that it seems like a positive step forward.

The royal family, according to the expert, will also no mind watching the series.

While another expert, after watching the show, claimed that the old Prince Harry is back.