Kim Kardashian's latest move raises concerns – What's she up to?

Kim Kardashian has left everyone concerned with her latest move that she shared on her social media account.

The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself flaunting a new pair of jeans. However, this post raised significant concerns among her fans, who noticed her noticeably slimmer physique.

In the photo, taken aboard her private jet, Kim sported a white crop top and a pair of distressed jeans that had been lovingly customized by her four children: North, aged ten, Saint, aged seven, Chicago, aged five, and Psalm, aged four.

Yet, the focus of concern among her fans was Kim's slender figure, as the jeans seemed to hang loosely from her hips.

Taking to the comments, followers were quick to give their opinions on Kim's slimmed-down appearance.

One person wrote: 'The waist..not realistic for any average female.'

With another adding: 'Too skinny Kim. What you’re doing is dangerous.'

However, Kim later reassured her concerned fans as she showed off her healthy gym-honed frame in a new selfie.

She slipped into the gym top and matching skintight leggings to pose for a stunning gym selfie with her personal trainer Senada Greca - whom she wished a happy 41st birthday.