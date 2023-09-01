Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face 'growing pains' as pair more 'apart' than ever

File Footage





The distance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is reportedly only growing more despite claims that the couple is not facing any issue in their marriage.

A source spoke to a magazine about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship drifting apart as Prince Harry has notably been spending more time away from Meghan.

"They used to be inseparable, but this summer, things started to change," the insider said of Prince Harry’s solo traveling plans as per OK!.

For the unversed, Prince Harry took a trip to London to attend his phone hacking trial and later went to Japan and Singapore which meant he was spending less time with Meghan in Los Angeles.

"They seem to be spending more and more time apart," the insider pointed out. "It’s not a good sign."

From Meghan’s end, the source claimed that the former Suits actress was dropping signs that she had issues with her husband.

After being spotted not wearing her engagement ring in numerous outings, despite claiming that it was sent for repairs, it was claimed that there were more troubling reasons for her to not wear a sparkler on that finger.

"Meghan has claimed the ring is being repaired, but she’s been spotted on multiple occasions without it since May, and she has to know that not wearing it would cause divorce rumors to explode," the source explained.

"Some people think she did it on purpose to send a subtle message to Harry that she’s not happy in the marriage. It’s no secret that they’ve been having some growing pains."