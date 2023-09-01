Adam Driver hits out at Netflix and Amazon for ignoring SAG strike demands

Adam Driver has recently hit out at Netflix and Amazon for not meeting the demands of actors’ and writers on strike.



While speaking at the Venice Film Festival via US Weekly, Driver praised the independent studio for dealing with SAG-AFTRA and criticised the big streaming services.

The actor, who is currently promoting his movie, Ferrari, said, “I'm very happy to be here to support this movie, and the truncated schedule that we had to shoot it and the efforts of all the incredible actors working on it and the crew.”

“But also, I'm very proud to be here to be a visual representation of a movie that's not part of the AMPTP and to promote the SAG leadership directive which is an effective tactic which is the interim agreement,” continued the 39-year-old.

Driver pointed out, “Why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon and STX International can meet the dream demands of what SAG is asking for — this is pre-negotiations — the dream version of SAG’s wishlist, but a big company like Netflix and Amazon can’t.”

“Every time people from SAG go and support a movie that has agreed to these terms – the interim agreement – it just makes it more obvious that these people are willing to support the people that they collaborate with, and the others are not,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, Driver got emotional on Thursday after his new movie, Ferrari received seven-minute 30 seconds standing ovation at the festival.