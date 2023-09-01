Victoria Beckham shares heartfelt memories as Romeo turns 21 

Victoria Beckham celebrated her son Romeo's 21st birthday with a heartfelt collection of photos last Friday.
The 49-year-old fashion designer commemorated the special occasion by posting a series of pictures spanning several years, expressing her immense pride in him.
In one nostalgic throwback, Romeo, joined by his brothers Brooklyn 24, and Cruz 18, was captured beaming on a beach.
Another more recent photo showcased Romeo in the countryside, sporting his long hair tied back in a bun.
The collection of snapshots portrayed Romeo's journey from a young child displaying his early football prowess to his school days.
There were also heartwarming moments with his father, David Beckham 48, and his youngest sibling, 12-year-old Harper.
Alongside the post, Victoria wrote: 'Happy Birthday @RomeoBeckham…. The sweetest, kindest and most generous soul.
'We are so proud of you and we love you more than words can express, you are our everything xx Kisses.'
