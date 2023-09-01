George RR Martin shares his response on best TV episode in history

George RR Martin has recently shared his thoughts on the best TV episode of all time.



In his blog, the author responded to a latest list of “25 Perfect TV Episodes From the Last 25 Years”, which included Blackwater from Game of Thrones, appeared on Vanity Fair.

For the unversed, Martin wrote four episodes of GoT, adapted from his novel series, A Song of Ice And Fire.

The author mentioned, “If I had to pick one episode that was even more perfect than all the others on the list… it would have to be the final episode of Six Feet Under.”

“I liked that series well enough, though I cannot say I loved it as much as I loved Rome or Deadwood or Fargo or a few other shows missing from the list, but that last episode was far and away the best finale in the entire history of television, and I cannot imagine how anyone could possibly do better,” explained Martin.

It is reported that the HBO series won nine Emmys and three Golden Globes over five-season run.

Meanwhile, in his blog, Martin also appreciated The Suitcase from Mad Men and the Ozymandias from Breaking Bad.

Amid the ongoing Hollywood strike, Martin said, “No one can be certain where we go from here, but I have a bad feeling that this strike will be long and bitter. It may get as bad as the infamous 1985 strike, though I hope not.”

Martin also dished out that scripts for House of the Dragon season two “had been finished months before the WGA strike began”.

Moreover, the writer is working on his new highly-anticipated novel, The Winds of Winter.