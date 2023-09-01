George Clooney and Amal enjoy dreamy getaway in Venice, Italy

Amal Clooney and her husband George Clooney traveled to the beautiful city of Venice in Italy, where she was recently honored.
The couple was seen enjoying some quality time together and were photographed while boarding a gondola, a long and narrow boat commonly used for transportation on the intricate canal system of Venice.
The pair took a gondola to the Ristorante Da Ivo on Wednesday night for a dinner date. Amal's husband assisted her in boarding the boat as she glistened in a stunning green dress.
Fox News reports that George opted for a dapper appearance for the occasion as seen by his donning of a blue suit.
Amal was one of five women who received the "DVF Leadership Award" at Diane Von Furstenberg's 14th Annual DVF Awards.
In recognition of their dedication, bravery, strength, and leadership in addressing women's concerns, the women were honored with the award.
The couple traveled to Italy to attend the event together, and Amal looked stunning in a light pink champagne slip dress.
George Clooney and Amal have two children, twins named Alexander and Ella, who were born in 2017.
